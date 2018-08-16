Students at Burgess Hill Girls head for medical school

A-star students at Burgess Hill Girls are heading for medical school after gaining exceptional A-Level results.

Maintaining an unbroken 100 per cent pass rate, 55 per cent of all grades at the school were A*/A and well over half of the girls gained A*-B grades in three or more subjects.

Deputy head girl Eleanor Reffin. Picture: Tim Osborne Photography

Eleanor Reffin, described as an ‘exceptionally gifted all-rounder’, gained four A* grades and has secured a place at at Emmanuel College, Cambridge, to read medicine. Eleanor, who was deputy head girl at the school, was a member of the choirs, orchestra and Glee club.

She dropped just one mark in her maths A-level, which has been described by the school as an ‘outstanding achievement’.

Elizabeth Geraghty has also secured a place reading medicine at the University of Sheffield after gaining three A* grades in maths, chemistry and biology.

Elizabeth also gained an A for her Extended Project Qualification on the extent to which alcoholism is hereditary.

These superb results confirm the outstanding efforts and dedicated perseverance of the talented upper sixth of 2018. Liz Laybourn, headteacher

She was awarded a bronze certificate in the Royal Society of Chemistry’s 50th Olympiad and a distinction in her grade 8 speech and drama.

Students at the school applied for 53 different university subjects, from criminology to aerospace engineering.

Their ‘diverse interests’ and ‘aspirations’ together with ‘expert, individually tailored university and futures preparation’ meanst the majority will now take up places at their first or second choice universities, the school said.

Liz Laybourn, headteacher, added: “These superb results confirm the outstanding efforts and dedicated perseverance of the talented upper sixth of 2018.

Elizabeth Geraghty celebrating her results

“Burgess Hill Girls is uniquely placed to deliver a personal, bespoke and individualised sixth form experience which leads to the strongest university applications.

“The variety and richness of the experiences and opportunities on offer here and the lengths the teachers will go to ensure that every girl is challenged and supported to achieve her very best – academically and more widely – mean that they go out into the wider world as fulfilled, balanced, confident and independent young women of tomorrow.”

More than half the year group took at least one STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subject and a high proportion of students won university places on STEM courses.

Burgess Hill Girls in Keymer Road is an independent, girls-only day and boarding school for girls aged between two and a half and 18 years.

It was founded in 1906 by Miss Beatrice Goode.

READ MORE: Burgess Hill Girls pupils celebrate another year of outstanding A-level success

Students at St Paul’s in Burgess Hill left ‘speechless’ after picking up A-Level results

Record haul of A-level results at Ardingly College

A-level results - see what’s happening in West Sussex with our live blog