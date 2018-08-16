Students at St Paul's in Burgess Hill left 'speechless' after picking up A-Level results

Students at St Paul's Catholic College in Burgess Hill were left 'speechless' when they picked up their A-Level results today.

There was some impressive results at the college in Jane Murray Way this year, which were down to the 'hard work and dedication of the students'.

Rob Carter, headteacher and Hilary Morfitt with students celebrating their results at the college today

Eighty-five per cent of students were awarded A* to C grades and 61 per cent of these grades being A* to B overall.

Rob Carter, headteacher told the Middy: “The students have worked hard to achieve their potential as well as flourishing and developing personally in their academic, personal and spiritual lives. I shared this with some of them recently as we went to volunteer in Uganda with two charity projects this summer.

"We wish them every happiness and success in the future in all that they do.”

Hilary Morfitt, director of Key Stage 5 achievement at the college, added: “We are really proud of the students as they receive their results today. We will miss them all as they finish their time at St Paul’s.”

Ed Thompson is the first student at the college to ever achieve an A* in film studies

Among proud students at the college today was Ed Thompson, who achieved an A* in film studies. He is the first student at the college to ever achieve such result.

The 18-year-old, who lives in Haywards Heath, also achieved a B in media studies and a B in English language.

He told the Middy: "I am speechless and so happy. I didn't expect to get the results I did. I want to say a huge thank you to the film, media, and English language faculties, which gave me such amazing support."

Ed's success was down to his 'incredible commitment', his film studies teacher Dr Keith Perera said.

Adam Burlingham celebrating his results

Mr Perera added: "We are incredibly proud of Ed's achievement. He was incredibly committed and this commitment went beyond just what we did in class.

"He lives and breathes film and his short film was a creative expression of who he is. His grade is brilliant but there was something more incredible that happened to him in that course."

Ed has secured a place at Sussex University where he will be doing a degree in film studies.

Adam Burlingham, 18, of Beale Street, Burgess Hill, has secured a place at Aberystwyth University in Wales, after achieving an A in history, B in Government and politics and a C in law.

Craig Flynn celebrating his results

He said: "I am very happy with my results. It has been hard work and I feel like it has paid off.

"Some of the grades were higher then expected. My mum jumped up and down when I got my results.

"I feel emotional as I have been here for seven years."

Business savvy Craig Flynn, 18, of New England Road, Haywards Heath, said he hopes to work for a big marketing or finance company in the future.

He has secured a place at Brighton University where he will be studying international business management.

The 18-year-old achieved a distinction in BTEC Business and a C in A-level PE.

Asking how he plans on celebrating his results, he said: "I am going clubbing with friends tonight in Brighton, I might have to pop open a bottle of Champagne!"

Stand-out performances came from students who all got straight A* and A grades in three or more A-Levels.

They were:

David Batchelder (MORSE Mathematics, Operational Research, Statistics and Economics)

Lewis Bentley (International Business)

James Bokor-Ingram (Maths with Finance and Investment Banking)

Dale Connellan (History)

Sean Crawford (Economics and Management),

Dominique Froud, Roberto Gallotta (Maths and Business Studies)

Jack Gumm (Maths)

Daniel Holbrook (Geo-Physics)

Aolani Holiday (Sport and Exercise Science)

Louisa Jupp

Christopher McQuaker (Computer Science)

Isabel Oakley (Veterinary Science)

Daniel Moiseiwitsch (Maths)

Esther Monaghan Windsor (Politics and Spanish)

Georgina Moors (Sport Rehabilitation)

Gregory Pearson, Martin Rattray (Physics)

Cornelius Ray (Law)

Ella Ward (Business Management)

