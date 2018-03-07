Students enjoy breakfast at Plumpton College

Year 8 students from Kings Academy in Ringmer visited Plumpton College on February 21, to find out and take part in the country’s biggest celebration of Breakfast – Shake up your wake up.

Staff and students enjoyed a farmhouse breakfast, supported by NFU South East (National Farmers Union), highlighting how breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Picture: Plumpton College

Deborah Brickell, education programme coordinator at Plumpton College, said: “It is so important for young people to understand where our food comes from, and to highlight the impact a good breakfast can have on improving concentration and energy levels back in the classroom.

“There is a huge amount of science and technology involved in farming and bringing food to our plates and it’s fantastic to invite local students in to see the farm.”

Students enjoyed a tour around the college farm, and were lucky enough to see a lamb being born.

“It was great fun learning how good milk is for you, and how breakfast is good for you,” said one student.

Picture: Plumpton College

The visit, in aid of the national Shake up your wake up campaign, was organised by AHDB Cereals and Oilseeds, on behalf of UK cereal farmers and producers, who grow and make the foods we all enjoy at breakfast.

A spokesman for NFU South East said: “We are delighted to support Plumpton College with its breakfast event for secondary school students. We hope that the students will have gained an invaluable insight into farming and the food chain and that some may now be considering a land-based career.”

For more information about the campaign visit www.shareupyourwakeup.com