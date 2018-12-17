Underperforming Burgess Hill primary school pledges to improve

A Burgess Hill primary school has pledged to improve after it was revealed that less than half of pupils at the school are meeting their expected standard.

Birchwood Grove County Primary School has been included in official documents by the Department for Education analysing England’s worst-performing primary schools.

The school in Birchwood Grove Road saw 45 per cent of pupils meet their expected standard in 2017/18 – 19 per cent lower than the national average of pupils in England meeting their expected standard (64 per cent).

Progress in reading at the school was also found to be ‘well below average’ with a progress score of -3.2.

Writing progress was below average at -4.9 and progress in maths was ‘well below average’ with a score of -5.9.

Headteacher Miss White said: “As a school we acknowledge that despite the hard work of staff and children, the 2018 Year 6 test results were not as we had expected, particularly for maths.

“To move forwards in maths, the school is focusing on improving children’s speed in completing calculations and their ability to solve problems.

“Whilst focusing on improving our pupils’ achievement at the end of Year 6, the school will also continue to provide a broad, balanced curriculum that celebrates children’s individuality and their strengths within a nurturing environment.”

This year’s documents revealed 364 state-funded mainstream primary schools did not meet government standards in 2017/18 – down one from the 365 the year before.

The Department for Education said: “A negative progress score does not mean pupils have made no progress, or the school has failed, rather it means pupils in the school made less progress than other pupils across England with similar results at the end of key stage 1.”

