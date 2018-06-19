Update on Woodlands Meed college site expected at meeting

People are invited to a County Local Committee meeting on Tuesday, where an update on Woodland Meed’s college is expected.

The meeting, hosted by West Sussex County Council (WSCC), is taking place at Martlets Hall at 7pm.

Campaign group Complete Woodlands Meed has submitted a number of questions for the council to answer.

At the last CLC meeting in February, almost a hundred people attended, including members of staff at the school and parents.

A spokesman for Complete Woodlands Meed said: “Please come along to show your support and keep the pressure on WSCC.

“We hope Richard Burrett himself will attend to update us all on the feasibility study outcomes.

“One of the pupils at the school, Annabelle, asked poignantly at the last meeting; ‘I want you to tell me if it’s true that we’re not important?’.

“We had several councillors who showed their support.

“We have come a long way since the CLC meeting with the profile of the campaign being raised but there is a long way to go and funding will always be the main issue so your support is needed now more than ever.

“The ongoing worry and anxieties this is creating in the children, parents and carers can’t be undone.

“For a disabled child, strong friendships can bring joy into their life.

“It’s heartbreaking that some children are torn apart due to lack of facilities.

“We are extremely lucky to have such amazing, caring, dedicated teaching staff, senior management and governor’s and that’s what makes Woodlands Meed so special.

“Once we finally have our college built, we will have a perfect flag ship school that we can all be proud of for future generations to come.”