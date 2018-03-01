Update: School closures, March 1

The following schools have informed West Sussex County Council that they will be closed today.

Balcombe CofE Controlled Primary School, Haywards Heath

Bourne Community College, Emsworth

Bosham Primary School, Chichester - Partially open today. The school will close at 12 noon. Parents are welcome to collect earlier than this should the weather conditions worsen.

Camelsdale Primary School, Haslemere

Chidham Parochial Primary School, Chichester

Colgate Primary School is closed today and Friday

Compton and Up Marden CofE Primary School, Chichester - The school will be closed from 12.30pm

Cornfield School, Littlehampton

Crawley Down Village CofE Primary School, Crawley

Duncton CofE Junior School, Petworth

Easebourne CofE Primary School, Midhurst

Fernhurst Primary School, Haslemere

Fishbourne Pre-School Ltd, Chichester - The nursery will be closing from 12.30pm

Fittleworth CofE Village School, Pulborough

Fordwater School, Chichester

Graffham CofE Infant School, Petworth

Harting CofE Primary School, Petersfield

Herons Dale Primary School, Shoreham-by-Sea

Hollycombe Primary School, Liphook

Littlegreen School, Compton

Lyminster Primary School, Littlehampton - The school will be completely closed from 1.30pm.

Manor Green Primary School and College, in Crawley, will close at 1.30pm. Transport has been informed. This evening's Autism Support Crawley event has been cancelled

Midhurst Rother College, Midhurst

Oak Grove College, Worthing

Oakwood School, in Horley, will be closed from 2.05pm and will remain closed on Friday

Palatine Primary School, Worthing

Plaistow and Kirdford Primary School, Billingshurst

Rusper Primary School, Horsham

Southbourne Infant School, Emsworth - The school will be closed from 12 noon

Southbourne Junior School, Emsworth - The school will be closed from 12 noon

St Anthony's School, Chichester

St Mark's CofE Primary School, Staplefield, Haywards Heath

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Worthing - The school will be closed from 12.45pm

Storrington Primary School, Pulborough

The Academy, Selsey

Twineham CofE Primary School, Haywards Heath - Closed due to the water supply failing because of the extreme cold.

West Hoathly CofE Primary School, East Grinstead

Also:

Billingshurst Primary School has cancelled today's after school clubs

Felpham Community College has postponed its Year 7 consultation evening

Holy Trinity School, Crawley, has cancelled all after school activities for today and Friday

Rose Green Junior School has postponed its World Book Day

Updates as we get them.