Update: School closures, March 1

The following schools have informed West Sussex County Council that they will be closed today.
Balcombe CofE Controlled Primary School, Haywards Heath
Bourne Community College, Emsworth
Bosham Primary School, Chichester - Partially open today. The school will close at 12 noon. Parents are welcome to collect earlier than this should the weather conditions worsen.
Camelsdale Primary School, Haslemere
Chidham Parochial Primary School, Chichester
Colgate Primary School is closed today and Friday
Compton and Up Marden CofE Primary School, Chichester - The school will be closed from 12.30pm
Cornfield School, Littlehampton
Crawley Down Village CofE Primary School, Crawley
Duncton CofE Junior School, Petworth
Easebourne CofE Primary School, Midhurst
Fernhurst Primary School, Haslemere
Fishbourne Pre-School Ltd, Chichester - The nursery will be closing from 12.30pm
Fittleworth CofE Village School, Pulborough
Fordwater School, Chichester
Graffham CofE Infant School, Petworth
Harting CofE Primary School, Petersfield
Herons Dale Primary School, Shoreham-by-Sea
Hollycombe Primary School, Liphook
Littlegreen School, Compton
Lyminster Primary School, Littlehampton - The school will be completely closed from 1.30pm.
Manor Green Primary School and College, in Crawley, will close at 1.30pm. Transport has been informed. This evening's Autism Support Crawley event has been cancelled
Midhurst Rother College, Midhurst
Oak Grove College, Worthing
Oakwood School, in Horley, will be closed from 2.05pm and will remain closed on Friday
Palatine Primary School, Worthing
Plaistow and Kirdford Primary School, Billingshurst
Rusper Primary School, Horsham
Southbourne Infant School, Emsworth - The school will be closed from 12 noon
Southbourne Junior School, Emsworth - The school will be closed from 12 noon
St Anthony's School, Chichester
St Mark's CofE Primary School, Staplefield, Haywards Heath
St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Worthing - The school will be closed from 12.45pm
Storrington Primary School, Pulborough
The Academy, Selsey
Twineham CofE Primary School, Haywards Heath - Closed due to the water supply failing because of the extreme cold.
West Hoathly CofE Primary School, East Grinstead
Also:
Billingshurst Primary School has cancelled today's after school clubs
Felpham Community College has postponed its Year 7 consultation evening
Holy Trinity School, Crawley, has cancelled all after school activities for today and Friday
Rose Green Junior School has postponed its World Book Day
Updates as we get them.