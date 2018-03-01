Update: Schools closures for March 2

The following schools have announced that they will be closed today (Friday March 2)
Amberley CofE Primary School, Arundel
Amicus School, Arundel
Ashurst CofE Primary School, Steyning
Auntie Ro's Playgroup, Chichester
Barnham Primary School, Bognor Regis
Bartons Primary School, Bognor Regis
Bersted Green Primary School, Bognor Regis
Bishop Tufnell CofE Infant School, Felpham
Bosham Primary School, Chichester
Bourne Community College, Emsworth
Brinsbury College
Bury CofE Primary School, Pulborough
Camelsdale Primary School, Haslemere
Central CofE Academy, Chichester
Chichester College, Chichester
Chichester Free School
Chidham Parochial Primary School
Clapham and Patching CofE Primary School, Worthing
Colgate Primary School
Compton and Up Marden CofE Primary School, Chichester - The school will be closed on Friday 2 March. The school has an inset day on Monday 5 March
Conifers School, Midhurst
Cornfield School, Littlehampton
Downview Primary School, Bognor Regis
Duncton CofE Junior School, Petworth
Easebourne CofE Primary School, Midhurst
East Wittering Community Primary School, Chichester
Eastergate CofE Primary School, Chichester
Felpham Community College, Bognor Regis
Ferring Funtime Community Playgroup, Worthing
Fishbourne CofE Primary School, Chichester
Fishbourne Pre-School Ltd, Chichester
Fordwater School, Chichester
Funtington Primary School, Chichester
Graffham CofE Infant School, Petworth
Harting CofE Primary School, Petersfield
Hawthorns Primary School, Worthing
Hollycombe Primary School, Liphook
Jessie Younghusband Primary School, Chichester
Kingsham Primary School, Chichester
Lancastrian Infants' School, Chichester
Littlegreen School, Compton, Chichester
Medmerry Primary School, Chichester
Midhurst CofE Primary School, Midhurst
Midhurst Rother College, Midhurst
North Mundham Primary School, Chichester
Northchapel Community Primary School, Petworth
Nyewood CofE Infant School, Bognor Regis
Nyewood CofE Junior School, Bognor Regis
Oakwood School, in Horley
Plaistow and Kirdford Primary School, Billingshurst
Rake CofE Primary School, Liss
Rose Green Infant School, Bognor Regis
Rose Green Junior School, Bognor Regis
Rumboldswhyke CofE Infants' School, Chichester - School is currently open, but will be closing at 12.30pm
Seal Primary Academy, Chichester
Sidlesham Primary School, Chichester
Singleton CofE Primary School, Chichester
Slindon CofE Primary School, Arundel
Southbourne Infant School, Emsworth
Southbourne Junior School, Emsworth
South Bersted CofE Primary School, Bognor Regis
St Anthony's School, Chichester
St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Bognor Regis
St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Worthing
St Mary's CofE Primary School, Clymping, Littlehampton
St Richard's Catholic Primary School, Chichester
Stedham Primary School, Midhurst
The Academy, Selsey
Twineham CofE Primary School, Haywards Heath
Walberton and Binsted CofE Primary School, Arundel
Warnham CofE Primary School, Horsham
Westbourne Primary School, Emsworth
West Dean CofE Primary School, Chichester - School is currently open, but will be closing at 1pm
West Sussex Alternative Provision College, Chichester
West Wittering Parochial CofEd School, Chichester
Yapton CofE Primary School, Arundel
Also:
The Tree House Children and Family Centre, Bersted Site, Bognor Regis - Closed on Friday 2 March 2018
Updates will be added as we get them.