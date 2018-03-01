Update: Schools closures for March 2

The following schools have announced that they will be closed today (Friday March 2)

Amberley CofE Primary School, Arundel

Amicus School, Arundel

Ashurst CofE Primary School, Steyning

Auntie Ro's Playgroup, Chichester

Barnham Primary School, Bognor Regis

Bartons Primary School, Bognor Regis

Bersted Green Primary School, Bognor Regis

Bishop Tufnell CofE Infant School, Felpham

Bosham Primary School, Chichester

Bourne Community College, Emsworth

Brinsbury College

Bury CofE Primary School, Pulborough

Camelsdale Primary School, Haslemere

Central CofE Academy, Chichester

Chichester College, Chichester

Chichester Free School

Chidham Parochial Primary School

Clapham and Patching CofE Primary School, Worthing

Colgate Primary School

Compton and Up Marden CofE Primary School, Chichester - The school will be closed on Friday 2 March. The school has an inset day on Monday 5 March

Conifers School, Midhurst

Cornfield School, Littlehampton

Downview Primary School, Bognor Regis

Duncton CofE Junior School, Petworth

Easebourne CofE Primary School, Midhurst

East Wittering Community Primary School, Chichester

Eastergate CofE Primary School, Chichester

Felpham Community College, Bognor Regis

Ferring Funtime Community Playgroup, Worthing

Fishbourne CofE Primary School, Chichester

Fishbourne Pre-School Ltd, Chichester

Fordwater School, Chichester

Funtington Primary School, Chichester

Graffham CofE Infant School, Petworth

Harting CofE Primary School, Petersfield

Hawthorns Primary School, Worthing

Hollycombe Primary School, Liphook

Jessie Younghusband Primary School, Chichester

Kingsham Primary School, Chichester

Lancastrian Infants' School, Chichester

Littlegreen School, Compton, Chichester

Medmerry Primary School, Chichester

Midhurst CofE Primary School, Midhurst

Midhurst Rother College, Midhurst

North Mundham Primary School, Chichester

Northchapel Community Primary School, Petworth

Nyewood CofE Infant School, Bognor Regis

Nyewood CofE Junior School, Bognor Regis

Oakwood School, in Horley

Plaistow and Kirdford Primary School, Billingshurst

Rake CofE Primary School, Liss

Rose Green Infant School, Bognor Regis

Rose Green Junior School, Bognor Regis

Rumboldswhyke CofE Infants' School, Chichester - School is currently open, but will be closing at 12.30pm

Seal Primary Academy, Chichester

Sidlesham Primary School, Chichester

Singleton CofE Primary School, Chichester

Slindon CofE Primary School, Arundel

Southbourne Infant School, Emsworth

Southbourne Junior School, Emsworth

South Bersted CofE Primary School, Bognor Regis

St Anthony's School, Chichester

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Bognor Regis

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Worthing

St Mary's CofE Primary School, Clymping, Littlehampton

St Richard's Catholic Primary School, Chichester

Stedham Primary School, Midhurst

The Academy, Selsey

Twineham CofE Primary School, Haywards Heath

Walberton and Binsted CofE Primary School, Arundel

Warnham CofE Primary School, Horsham

Westbourne Primary School, Emsworth

West Dean CofE Primary School, Chichester - School is currently open, but will be closing at 1pm

West Sussex Alternative Provision College, Chichester

West Wittering Parochial CofEd School, Chichester

Yapton CofE Primary School, Arundel

Also:

The Tree House Children and Family Centre, Bersted Site, Bognor Regis - Closed on Friday 2 March 2018

Updates will be added as we get them.