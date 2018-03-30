Video: Awards for top head and special pupil Mikey

Two of the winners from the West Sussex Education Awards have been presented with their prizes.

Headteacher of the Year Jules White and Special Pupil of the Year Mikey Webb were unable to attend the ceremony on March 20, so Steve Robards, of the West Sussex County Times and Mid Sussex Times, took their trophies to them.

Mikey Webb won Special School Student of the Year at the West Sussex Education Awards. He is pictured with Adam Rowland, head of Woodlands Meed

Mikey, who attends Woodlands Meed School, in Burgess Hill, was nominated for the "brilliant progress" he has made in his language development and his reading.

Mr White was nominated not only for being the driving force behind the WorthLess? campaign for school funding, but for his dedication to Tanbridge House School and its pupils.

One parent said: "Mr White did not give up on my son, who pushed the boundaries to the limit. He would not let him throw away the opportunities given to him."

Another nominator added: "As headteacher, Jules’ emphasis has always been on promoting the highest academic standards which are always underpinned by extra-curricular opportunity, kindness and care."

