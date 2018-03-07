VIDEO SLIDESHOW: Pupils at Burgess Hill Girls make the most of snow

Pupils at Burgess Hill Girls did not let the ‘beast from the east’ get in the way of having fun in the snow last week.

They used play times to make snow angels and have snowball fights. The school remained open during the extreme weather conditions.

Burgess Hill Girls pupils enjoying the snow last week

Head teacher Liz Laybourn said: “Some adults may not enjoy the freezing temperatures and disruption caused by the weather, but we love snow at Burgess Hill Girls. We encourage all our girls to get out and enjoy it as much as they can.

“The learning opportunities aren’t limited to the younger children and the adverse weather conditions help to generate a team spirit and kindness.”

The ‘beast from the east’ created havoc across Sussex last week, with many schools in the district having to close. Hazardous driving conditions were reported while an amber (be prepared) alert was put in place.

Little ones at the school’s nursery also made the most of the opportunities presented by the deluge of snow falling on the county.

Junior school head teacher Heather Cavanagh said: “With appropriate clothing, our children are able to immerse themselves in the sensory experience of falling and settling snow.

“We are all about letting children manage their own risks, and what better time to let them explore and manage the risk of snow and ice?

“Our aim is to create magical memories for our children in the early years at Burgess Hill Girls. We have had such fun in the snow with sledges and snowman-building.”

Mrs Cavanagh said the snow also provides a ‘fantastic sensory experience’ for younger pupils who have not yet experienced an English snowfall.

“And with World Book Day falling on Thursday, it was an ideal opportunity to introduce the children to stories about cold weather.”