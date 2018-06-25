Warninglid Primary School: ‘We are a small school with a big heart’

Parents of pupils at Warninglid Primary School have spoken of the ‘hidden gem’ and ‘lovely school’.

The small school, situated in a picturesque location between the villages of Warninglid and Slaugham, is home to 50 children.

It is a hidden gem in Sussex. Rachael Harrison, chairman of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA)

Mum-of-three Lauren Daly, 34, of Brookway, Lindfield, said not enough people were aware of the school.

Her two daughters, aged seven and five, are pupils there.

She said: “A lot of people don’t know that there are these lovely schools around.

“It is a lovely small school and it is undersubscribed, as a few of them are.

“The interesting thing is that so many people are not given their first choices of schools but do not know about these wonderful small, rural schools, which provide a brilliant education in such small groups.

“There is always a threat to these schools and underfunding too.”

Lauren’s eldest daughter was a pupil at another larger school before she transferred to Warninglid.

“It was a brilliant school but it was too big for her – some children can’t handle it,” said Lauren.

“I have seen a massive difference to her since she has been there. I wouldn’t put my children anywhere else.”

Pupils are split into three classes at the school, from Reception to Year 6, with up to ten pupils per year group.

Lauren added: “The teacher can notice more if there is a problem or someone is doing really well at something.

“All the teachers know all of the children. And it is in the countryside, which is lovely, the air is not polluted.”

Rebecca Gosrani, 34, lives in the village. Her daughter Aria, aged six, is a pupil at the school and her son Neel, aged three, is due to start next September. Rebecca is also a parent governor at the school.

She said: “People don’t realise that these small schools exist, because we are in these tiny villages hidden away – they really are beautiful.

“Everyone knows everyone, it is such a community here and the children get so much one-to-one time.

“We go by our tagline: ‘we are a small school with a big heart’.”

Rachael Harrison, chairman of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), added: “It is a hidden gem in Sussex. Marion West, the headteacher, has made fantastic changes and progress in the school over the last few years.”

The public are invited to the school’s Summer Fair on June 30, from 12-3pm.

There will be a barbecue, bouncy castle, stalls, games and more.