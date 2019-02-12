West Sussex adult education provider awarded unquie quality standard status

The staff at a West Sussex adult education provider have been awarded the matrix standard.

Aspire Sussex, has been re-awarded the standard in recognition of the high quality of information, advice and guidance it provides.

From left: Christina Chacksfield, Nikki Waters and Lynne Smith

The accreditation reflects the grade of information the organisation was judged to provide to learners on its programmes and to its own staff, supporting them in their choice of career, learning, work and life goals.

Robyn Kohler, chief executive of Aspire Sussex said: “This quality mark demonstrates our staff and tutor’s commitment to providing the best opportunities for our students.”

The matrix standard assessment took the form of a rigorous three-day audit including interviews with staff at the organisation’s centres in Burgess Hill and Chichester.

Aspire Sussex provide community-based adult education that is vibrant, accessible, and sustainable and responds to the needs of our local communities.

The company’s mission is to enable people to achieve their personal aspirations, whatever, their starting point, and inspire them to learn, enjoy and achieve.

The assessors spoke to Aspire Sussex’s funders and learners, covering four key areas of the standard: leadership and management, resource, service delivery and continuous quality improvement.

The assessor’s report noted many strengths including the approach to developing adult education provision.

“There is clear leadership and direction being provided that engenders a spirit of creativity to provide the most effective methods of developing the service based on the needs of students and partners.”

And the approach to supporting students, “The organisation facilitates a good engagement with those Students that have a number of personal barriers to overcome,” read the assessors report.

Sarah added: “We have extended our adult education programme this year and our summer 2019 brochure includes new child care qualifications, taster courses and parent and child summer holiday provision.”

For more information visit the website www.aspiresussex.org.uk