Wind blew through the willows for Downlands Community School’s production

The students of Downlands Community School took members of the audience on a trip down memory lane with new drama production.

Mole, Rat, Badger and the hapless Toad embark on lots of adventures on stage at Downlands in this year’s drama production ‘The Wind in the Willows’.

The Wind in the Willows

The drama team have been working tirelessly since October to prepare for opening night, along with many other students who have lent a hand with staging, make-up and sound engineers.

From the stage backdrops to the diction of the actors, Head of Drama, Mrs Robertson and her team have produced a play to be remembered.

Year 11 student Henry Godwin, was said to have been a terrific Toad - completely believable as a rich, jovial, friendly and kind-hearted, but aimless and conceited soul.

His latest craze is motor cars which lands him in lots of trouble - even ending up in jail.

The Wind in the Willows

In the end all is well as Toad came to his senses and makes up for his earlier excesses by seeking out and compensating those he has wronged, and Mole, Rat, Badger and Toad live out their lives happily ever after.

Head teacher, Mark Wignall, said: “Every student who took part was outstanding, their commitment is admirable and the result is a joy to behold.

“Can’t wait for the 2020 production.”

Downlands Community School is a maintained comprehensive for pupils aged 11 to 16. It currently caters for around 1,200 pupils.

For more information visit the website: www.downlands.w-sussex.sch.uk

If you are a former pupil, visit: www.networks.futurefirst.org.uk/former-student/downlands