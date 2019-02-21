Eight crews attend fire at hotel in Wych Cross

Eight fire engines were sent to tackle a blaze at a hotel in Wych Cross, Forest Row, this afternoon.

East Sussex crews from Heathfield, Crowborough, Uckfield and Forest Row attended the scene, along with crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and foam to extinguish the fire, a fire service spokesman confirmed.

By 3.45pm, the incident had been downsized to four engines.

Crews remained at the scene ‘cutting away and dampening down’, the spokesman said.

