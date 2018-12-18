Eight on-call firefighters complete training to join wholetime crews across West Sussex
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has welcomed eight new wholetime firefighters following a pass out parade at Horley Fire Station – Brett Satturley, John Hicks and Phil Castleton in the Crewing Optimisation Group; Richard Novis and Michael Gaunt at East Grinstead; Matthew Gravell at Haywards Heath; Darren Greene at Littlehampton; and Lee Barnard at Worthing.
All eight had previously held on-call roles across the county and will now pursue a full-time career with the service. Family and friends were invited to watch last Wednesday as chief fire officer Gavin Watts presented their certificates for completing the six-week training course.
Debbie Kennard, West Sussex County Council cabinet member, centre at the pass out parade