Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of a crash between a car and a bus in Billingshurst this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the collision in Natts Lane at the junction with Stane Street just before 3.30pm.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue service say that six people have been escorted off the bus and three people are being assessed by ambulance crews.

Sussex Police say that the road is currently blocked and warn of traffic delays in the area.