Emergency crews responded to reports of a person in the water in Sussex.

RNLI Brighton said on Twitter that its lifeboat crews were called to reports of a person in the water at Black Rock, near Brighton Marina, at just before 7.30am this morning.

The local area was searched, said a spokesman, with assistance from Shoreham Coastguard, Newhaven Coastguard and Brighton and Hove Police, but no one was found.