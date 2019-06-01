Emergency incident closes leisure centre in Horsham

A leisure centre in Horsham has been closed after a chemical spillage this morning (Saturday, June 1).

Following reports of an incident at Pavilions leisure centre, a spokesman for Sussex Police said it is 'waiting for updates' after 'reports of a leak'.

It added: "The fire service is en route."

Having initially confirmed it was 'in attendance at a situation', West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service revealed there has been a 'chemical spillage at the leisure centre'.

In a post on social media, The Pavilions In The Park advised visitors that the centre has been closed.

The post read: "The centre is currently closed, we apologise for the inconvenience. We hope to be open again soon."

Emergency services

More to follow on this breaking story.