Emergency services clear fallen tree from Horsham road

A tree which fell across a road in Horsham has been cleared by the emergency services.

The fire service, highways and police were called to deal with the fallen tree in Forest Road, Horsham.

A road in Chichester {Chichester road closed by two fallen trees|was also blocked by two fallen trees today after a windy night.}

The Met Office has forecast a strong northwesterly wind this evening.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Horsham Police/Twitter

