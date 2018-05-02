Empty house in Burgess Hill ‘utterly unacceptable’

A house which has been left unoccupied in Burgess Hill for four months is ‘utterly unacceptable’.

These were the words of Pru Moore, leader of Burgess Hill Town Council, who told the Middy it was ‘about time it was scrutinised’.

The house in Dumbrills Close has been empty for four months. Picture: Steve Robards

The empty three-bedroom house in Dumbrills Close is owned by housing association Clarion Housing.

It rents houses and flats to people on low incomes or with particular needs.

Mrs Moore said: “We have been raising the issue of empty properties for quite a while and this year in particular – when you consider there is a huge waiting list for houses.

“This house has been empty for four months and it is utterly unacceptable.

“Clarion is responsible for housing people and caring for people and if this is the way they go about it then they are failing their duty.”

Diane Heckels, town councillor and secretary of the Dumbrills Close Residents Association, has lived in the close for 20 years.

She said: “I have known people who have lost parents that were living in Clarion homes and they were told that they had just two weeks to clear the house.

“A mother lived in this house for 39 years. When she died, her poor family were asked to clear it in two weeks, but why when it is still empty?

“Being empty for so long can’t have done it any favours, especially when we had that cold spell.

“It doesn’t need any work, it is beautifully decorated and it is in a nice area.

“We have this huge waiting list for families that need houses and there is an empty house here.”

Ken Saunders, chairman of the residents association, has lived in the close for 40 years.

He said members have been asking about the house.

He added: “Why has a housing association left it so long, surely people have been bidding for it?”

A spokesman for Clarion Housing Group said: “We understand that when a relative dies it is a difficult time for a family and as such there is no fixed timescale for emptying a property, although we do try to get it handed back as soon as reasonably possible.

“This property was listed on the next available advertising cycle after we received the keys back in January, with applicants assessed on their housing need.

“Unfortunately there have since been three late-stage refusals on this property which has delayed it being re-let, but we now expect it to be let this week to a new tenant.”

