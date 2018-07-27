Empty Hurstpierpoint building to be given a new lease of life

An empty building in Hurstpierpoint which was destroyed in a serious fire is to get a new lease of life as a community hub.

The former ex servicemens club at Court Bushes Recreation Ground in Hurstpierpoint has been empty since December last year.

Later that month a serious fire destroyed the inside of the building.

Mid Sussex District Council is now working in partnership with Hurstpierpoint Parish Council to turn it into a community hub for residents.

Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards, cabinet member for economic growth, told the Middy: “It’s fantastic to know that this empty shell of a building will soon be transformed into a wonderful community facility for local people to enjoy.

“Once complete, this building will bring the community together and provide local people with a place where they can socialise with their friends and neighbours.”

Work is due to start this month to strip out the interior of the building and prepare the site for renovation, the council said.

The hub is expected to be completed by the end of December.

The council said it will be a ‘flexible space’ that can be used in different ways by groups.

A large hall area will be available for social functions like wedding receptions and birthday parties, as a space for social groups to meet or as a venue for positive activities like exercise classes.

An area will also be provided for community meetings to be held and it is hoped that a nursery provider will use the space to provide childcare for nearby families, the council said.

Storage has also been set aside to enable a foodbank to be run from the building and the ex-servicemen who built the original building will also be able to relax and socialise in a new bar area

Councillor for Hurstpierpoint and Downs Colin Trumble added: “It’s wonderful to see the district council, parish council, ex-servicemen, Clarion Housing and community groups all working together to make this dream a reality.”

The new facility will be built by the district council before it is handed over to the parish council to manage.

