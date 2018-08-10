Engineers ‘working as quickly as possible’ to restore power to Haywards Heath homes

Engineers are ‘working as quickly as possible’ to restore electricity supplies to 80 homes in Haywards Heath.

The power cut, which happened just before 11am, interrupted customers supplies in the Perrymount Road area,

Read our original story here: Power cut affects homes in Haywards Heath

A spokesman for UK Power Networks told the Middy: “Engineers are working as quickly as possible to restore electricity supplies to 80 properties in the Perrymount Road area of Haywards Heath following third party damage to an underground cable at 10.54am today.

“The incident initially interrupted supplies to 53 customers and to safely repair the network we needed to turn off supplies to a further 27 customers just after 3pm.

“Work is progressing to reconnect all supplies as swiftly as possible.”

