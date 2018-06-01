Enjoy drinks on the terrace at East Grinstead retirement village

Charters Village, the age exclusive retirement community in the idyllic Sussex countryside, is holding a 'drinks on the terrace’ event next week.

This could be the perfect opportunity for you or a family member to find out more about the unique retirement village lifestyle on offer at Charters Village, in East Grinstead.

The event is taking place on Tuesday, June 5, from 2pm to 4pm, and visitors will be able to explore the vast manicured grounds at the village, view any available properties and visit the central hub of the village, the clubhouse.

The former Bush Davies School of Dance building has been beautifully restored and now houses hotel-style facilities such as a bar, lounge and dining room and a library, all for the exclusive use of residents.

There will also be the opportunity to meet and talk to the heart and soul of the village, the wonderful residents, who can tell you first hand what living at Charters Village is really like.

The dedicated village staff will be available, should you have questions about the village and the sales team will also be available, to help you find the right property for you.

All of this with a refreshing drink and some light refreshments too.

To register your attendance at this event, please call 01342 870871.