‘Enriching’ arts week at Northlands Wood Primary Academy

Children at Northlands Wood Primary Academy were treated to a whole week of art as part of their enrichment programme at school.

Local artists coming in and sharing their work and expertise with the children as well as giving the pupils the chance to ‘get into the groove’ with Junk Art musical group – Beat Goes On, a local Community music organisation.

In addition to these workshops, the children worked as a class to decorate a chair and umbrellas in the style of a chosen artist.

These were shown to parents on Friday afternoon.

Aside from the obvious successes in art, children from all year groups produced writing linked to their engagement from this fabulous week.