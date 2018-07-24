Application for homes in Burgess Hill sparks wildlife concerns

Residents in Hammonds Mill, Burgess Hill, are concerned about an application to build four three to four bedroom houses on the site of the old Hammonds Mill Nurseries.

A resident told the Middy: “This is a small area of extremely dense woodland, which was extremely likely to be felled.

“As there is a long-established heronry in a group of mature Scots pines at the north-east corner of the wood, both Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network and Sussex Wildlife Trust have registered their opposition to the plan.”

Councillor Andrew Mac Naughton, cabinet member for planning, has responded to the concerns.

He said: “The application is currently being assessed by our planning team and no decision has yet been made.

“The council’s ecological advisor will assess the potential impact of this application, providing expert advice in order to inform the assessment of the application.

“Our planning officers have full details of the concerns raised by local residents, Sussex Wildlife Trust and the Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network, in relation to this planning application and they will be taken into account before a formal decision is made.”

