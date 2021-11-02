Bolney Wine Estate win sustainability award

On winning the award, Sam Linter explained that “at Bolney our ethos has for many years been centred around ‘Guided by Nature’ and this is embedded in the heritage of the brand. We always strive to develop how we can be even more sustainable and build on this ethos. The principle of sustainable management is crucial to our continued existence and growth as a company, so we look at everything from mulching grapevine prunings back into the soil to our local sourcing policy for the restaurant. We’re really proud to have achieved what we have to date, so it’s wonderful to have been recognised with this award, but there is so much more we can do and will continue to evolve in this area.”