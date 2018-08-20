Council responds to ‘overflowing’ dog poo bins in Haywards Heath

Mid Sussex District Council has responded to residents’ concerns about ‘overflowing’ dog poo bins in Haywards Heath.

Pictures of the bins were shared on Facebook, with residents saying the bins ‘were not being emptied’.

A bin on the footpath by the hairdressers in New England Road

The pictures show a red bin on the footpath on the southside of Haywards Heath Cemetery in Western Road and a green bin on the footpath by the hairdressers in New England Road.

Councillor Gary Marsh, the district council’s cabinet member for service delivery, said: “This council takes the emptying of dog bins very seriously, especially during the hot summer months when the bins tend to fill up more quickly.

“These bins are routinely emptied by our contractors, Serco, on either a three-times, twice, or once weekly basis depending on their location and how well-used they are.

“However, should a member of the public notice that a bin is full they can report this to us online via the ‘Do It online’ section of our website at any time.”

