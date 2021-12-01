Jobs and Emissions - What future? - Crawley CND hold public meeting on impact of Gatwick Airport's runway plans
Crawley CND are holding a public meeting on Monday (December 6) to discuss the environmental and economic outcomes of the recent climate summit CoP26 and Northern runway proposal and expansion of Gatwick Airport.
The meeting, called Jobs and Emissions - What future?, is to take place at Crawley Museum at 7.30pm to 9pm
Speakers include Jonathan Essex (Surrey Green Party County Councillor), Sally Pavey (CAGNE) and Tahir Latif (PCS Union - Gatwick Airport).
Iain Dickson from Crawley CND said: "What are the implications on jobs, emissions, the local economy and the environment, amongst many other important issues.
"We hope to explore these issues and more at our public meeting.
"We hope that as many people as possible will attend the meeting but spaces will be restricted to 20 - 30 people due to Covid restrictions.
"We will be asking those attending to wear face masks and to observe 2 metre social distancing and to refrain from any physical contact with others where ever possible and to bring their own hand gel."