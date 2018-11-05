Pipe cleaning in Goddards Green to keep water crystal clear

A specialist team is set to do a deep clean of the water network in Goddards Green this week as part of South East Water’s programme to keep tap water running crystal clear.

Work is due to start today (November 5), and the cleaning process, known as flushing, involves opening hydrants along the company’s water mains to flush the water through the pipes at high speed.

Doing this stirs up and removes naturally occurring sediments, such as iron or manganese, which can build up over time. These are not harmful but can cause discoloured water.

Tony Hillocks, South East Water’s distribution manager, said: “The fresh drinking water entering our mains after treatment is extremely high quality, however, over time deposits can build up in the pipes, particularly if the water is slow moving.

“Our team of scientists and engineers use information gathered from our customers, from water samples and historical data to develop a programme to ensure we flush the areas that need it most.

“We appreciate customers may have concerns about the water used during the process appearing to run to waste, but we only draw through our pipes as much as we need, and once the water reaches its journey’s end, it is directed into the drains to be recycled.”

During the work it is possible customers may notice a reduction in water pressure, and some discolouration, but this is temporary and can be solved by running the kitchen tap until the water runs clear, South East Water said.

Tony added: “To help minimise the risk of any disruption, we usually avoid flushing between 6am and 8am, and 5pm and 10pm, when demand is highest.

“Customers will receive advance notice if we are going to be working in their area, and we do encourage anyone with a medical condition which could be impacted by an interruption to their water supply to sign up to our Priority Services Register at southeastwater.co.uk/help.”

To find out more, visit corporate.southeastwater.co.uk/goddardsgreen.

