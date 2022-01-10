The new low-cost entry is for people who receive Universal Credit or Pension Credit and it applies to both Wakehurst and its sister site Kew Gardens.

The offer is part of a new pricing scheme that aims to make both gardens more accessible to people of all ages and incomes.

Visitors can pre-book at www.kew.org or pay £1 on the gate.

Wakehurst near Haywards Heath. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2103011.

“We are really delighted to be able to offer more people a chance to experience the wonder of Kew and Wakehurst,” said Richard Deverell, director of the Royal Botanic gardens, Kew.

He added: “We know what a wonderful thing it can be to enjoy a day out in nature and to explore the many corners of our gardens, take a picnic, listen to the beat of the wildlife and learn about the fascinating origins of some of our plants, many of which are extinct or threatened in the wild.”

Wakehurst is Kew’s wild botanic garden in Sussex near Haywards Heath and it offers a year-round programme of activities for all ages.