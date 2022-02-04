Water pollution issues near Bedelands Nature Reserve in Burgess Hill 'not pretty and very sad to see'

Green Circle Network inspected the ghyll stream, near the Mill Pond, that flows down from the reserve and into the River Adur and said the sites current state is 'not pretty and very sad to see'.

The group found the water in the stream had been stinking more than usual for winter time over the past few weeks, resulting in many complaints from walkers along the footpath.

Mary Smith, the charity’s secretary, wrote a report on the issue in which she claimed the water was black in colour, staining the surrounding banks and killing the vegetation.

The group believe raw sewage is coming from a unnamed site north of the Mill Pond.

Councillor Janice Henwood, chair of the Green Circle network, said: “It’s incredibly sad. In the past it was a living steam that ran into the river, with fresh water running through it.

“The government is depleting resources to the environmental agency and we know this has been going on for some time. It makes me very sad the government doesn't feel this is an important issue."

The reports says grey slimy algae, common in oxygen starved water with an abundance of Nitrogen and Phosphate, is growing along the stream in profusion – with no other green plants present.

Mary Smith said in her report she informed the Environment Agency (EA) of the problem years ago, but claims nothing has been done.

Janice Henwood said when she reported the issue to the Agency last month, she was told no one could come to look at the site from the EA for at least two weeks.

Janice explained: “This is a very important issue because whatever leaks into the ghyll will eventually lead into the River Adur. So it's a very important nature reserve and asset for Burgess Hill.

The site is very popular for walkers and we at the Green Circle use it for many different events, So it needs to be looked after properly.”

The Environment Agency are yet to comment on the issue.

