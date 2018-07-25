‘Wonderful’ and ‘hardworking’ grounds staff in Haywards Heath thanked

Thanks have been paid to our ‘wonderful’ and ‘hardworking’ grounds staff who put so much effort into keeping Muster Green in Haywards Heath beautiful.

The space has once again been recognised as one of the UK’s very best and is among a record-breaking 1,883 UK parks and green spaces that has received a prestigious Green Flag Award.

Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council

Councillor Sandy Ellis, chairman of Haywards Heath In Bloom, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for Muster Green for the fourth consecutive year.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Muster Green to such a high standard.

“This beautiful green space is used for walks, reading, relaxing and recreation time and is also home to the war memorial.

“I would like to thank our wonderful hardworking grounds staff who put so much effort into ensuring the space is green, clean and colourful for everyone to enjoy.”

Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council

Paul Todd, international Green Flag Award scheme manager, added: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme, with more green flags awarded this year than last year.

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

“We are proud to have so many wonderful green spaces in the UK for people to enjoy, and hope that next year, we award even more flags.”

