Estate agency celebrates new branch in Haywards Heath

An estate agency which opened its first office in Surbition five years ago has expanded to Haywards Heath.

Mahadeo and Co celebrated opening its new branch in South Road, Haywards Heath, on Saturday, December 2.

Town mayor councillor James Knight also attended the grand opening.

A spokesman said: “Hem Mahadeo with his 32 years of experience as a chartered accountant here in Haywards Heath has combined with the experience of his son Rhakesh with ten years of experience at a leading London property company.

“He will now develop a new and innovative finance and property business in Haywards Heath.

“Mahadeo and Co is looking forward to offering their unique approach to the community of Haywards Heath and the surrounding areas.

“To celebrate the opening they will be offering some truly unbeatable offers for home sellers and landlords.”

Services offered by professional staff at the estate agency include residential sales, lettings, mortages, insurance and estate planning.

Mahadeo and Co is an independent and owner-managed estate agent with a proactive and dynamic approach to the property market.

They are members of the Association of Residential Letting Agents and The Property Ombudsman and follow the compliance and training procedures of both associations.

If people have any enquiries please call 01444 473344 or email info@mahadeos.co.uk.