‘Exciting times ahead’ for community radio station

A community radio station which has broadcast online for 18 months has been granted an FM licence.

Burgess Hill Radio, a not-for-profit radio station which is run by volunteers in the community, broadcasts 24 hours a day to Burgess Hill, Hassocks, Ditchling and Hurstpierpoint.

It is very exciting times ahead for us and Burgess Hill – the town is going to have their own community radio station. Station manager Jerry Bradford

Station manager Jerry Bradford told the Middy he was ‘still stunned’ after receiving the good news from regulator Ofcom last week.

“I am still stunned – I couldn’t tell anyone straight away, until Ofcom had officially released the information,” he said.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded the licence – we have worked hard for it.

“We are looking forward to providing the service that we have been running on the internet for the past 18 months to everyone, but on FM.

“It is very exciting times ahead for us and Burgess Hill – the town is going to have their own community radio station.

“And especially with the exciting developments ahead for the town too – it couldn’t come at a better time. We want to get the community involved as much as we can.”

The radio station is moving from its current studio in Station Road, Burgess Hill, to a new studio in Church Walk at the end of the month.

Jerry hopes this will attract more volunteers, especially when the radio station starts broadcasting on FM.

“We have a lot more reason for people to want to get involved,” he said.

“The official time frame for us to move over to FM is two years, but we plan on doing it as soon as possible.

“We have had a head start these past 18 months broadcasting online so we will do it much sooner than this.

“Now we are going to be on an FM licence we will need a transmitter. We have never needed one being on the internet, but now we need one and will need to raise money for this. They cost between £7,500 and £10,000.

“We basically need a link between the studio and transmitter. This is the first thing we will be looking at sorting out.

“It is part of Ofcom’s regulations. We have also applied for a grant for a second studio.”

Jerry said the team will look at doing some crowdfunding to help raise the funds and they will be seeking donations from the community.

“We are also looking for new advertisers and sponsors to help us,” he said.

“PDP Services – our main sponsor has been very good to us.

“We are a community interest company, so we are not-for-profit, and the radio station is open to all.

“We are always looking for more volunteers – whether this is in the back office or in production.”

Burgess Hill Radio was launched by Jerry and the station’s programme manager Steve Bird in September 2016.

It broadcasts music, news, interviews, and local events information.

It broadcast on FM for the first time in June last year during Burgess Hill Summer Festival, after being granted a temporary FM licence by Ofcom.

The radio station also offers young people work experience who may be thinking of a career in radio.

A work placement gives them the chance to learn some skills and techniques in radio presentation and production.

Businesses who are interested in advertising on the radio station can email Jerry at sales@burgesshillradio.co.uk