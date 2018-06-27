Exhibition at gallery celebrates 10 years

The Green Tree Gallery is continuing its 10th birthday celebrations with an exhibition entitled The Other Summer Exhibition.

Inspired by The Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition, the gallery’s similarly eclectic show reflects the huge variety of work of a decade of largely Sussex artists and makers.

Jill Housby and Samantha Phillips, who run The Green Tree Gallery, situated just outside Borde Hill Garden, decided supporting Sussex children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House throughout the year was a fitting way to celebrate the gallery’s 10th year.

Jayne Todd, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, said: “It is really exciting working with Sam and Jill throughout this year, as we also celebrate our 15th birthday in 2018.

The Other Summer Exhibition marks the Gallery’s birthday and supports Chestnut Tree House by including art that has been donated to be sold in aid of the charity.

In addition, as on all exhibition launch days this year, the gallery is donating ten per cent of all sales to the children’s hospice in Arundel, which serves the whole of East and West Sussex.

“We were invited to visit Chestnut Tree House,” Samantha said, “and it was a truly uplifting experience, which really challenged our understanding of what a hospice is and does.”

The exhibition will take place between June 30 – September 1. The Green Tree Gallery was founded in 2008 by a group of Sussex artists as a platform for local artists and makers, a principle which continues to this day.

“Most of our artists and makers are from Sussex,” Samantha explained.

“The gallery really is a community space to showcase their work.”

For the gallery’s opening times visit www.greentreegallery.co.uk or call 01444 456560