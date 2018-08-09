‘Extraordinary gardens’ open for NGS

Two Mid Sussex gardens are opening for the National Garden Scheme (NGS) later this month.

Holly House in Haywards Heath, will be open over the weekend of August 18 and 19 between 2-5pm.

Holly House Gardens

Holly House is an acre of English garden providing views and cameos of plants and trees round every corner with many different areas giving constant interest.

A fish pond and a wildlife pond beside a grassy area with many shrubs and flower beds.

Among the trees and winding paths there is a cottage garden which is a profusion of colour and peace.

Exhibition of paintings and cards by owner. Admission for adults is £4.50, and children go for free.

Malthouse Farm in Hassocks will be open from Sunday August 19 to Wednesday August 22, between 2pm-5.30pm.

The garden is a rural five acre field with stunning views of the South Downs.

The garden is divided into separate rooms, box parterre and borders with glass sculpture, herbaceous and shrub borders, mixed border for seasonal colour and kitchen garden.

There’s an orchard leading to partitioned areas with grass walks, snail mound, birch maze and willow tunnel.

Admission for adults is £5, and children can visit for free.

The NGS was founded in 1927 to help fund the essential work of district nurses.

Ninety years on, volunteers continue to raise money for a group of national charities that includes Macmillan Cancer Support.

The organisation help ordinary people open their extraordinary gardens to raise impressive amounts of money through admissions, teas and slices of cake.