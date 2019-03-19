Fairer World Brunch inspires the people of Lindfield

Fairtrade Lindfield marked Fairtrade Fortnight by holding a Fairer World Brunch at King Edward Hall on Saturday, with 120 people attending.

Steering group member Peter Desmond said: “People came from Lindfield and the local area as they wanted to know more about Fairtrade and local food production, as well as be inspired to take personal action towards reducing their environmental impact.”

More than 100 people attended the brunch. Photo by Steve Robards

People enjoyed tea, coffee, sugar, bananas and chocolate provided by Fairtrade producers in developing countries.

The food served was supplied by shops in Lindfield High Street and local producers of meat, cheese, bread and vegetables including: Paul’s the Greengrocer, Cottenhams Butchers, Co-op Food, Fellow Bakery, High Weald Cheese and Barties Sussex Faire Chutneys.

The brunch was also an opportunity to see displays of Fairtrade and local produce which people could taste and buy.

Those attending also heard from speakers on Fairtrade, sustainability, waste and practical action.

Photo by Steve Robards

Peter Desmond said the brunch was inspired by Tearfund, a Christian International Development Charity which launched their Ordinary Heroes campaign in Lindfield in 2015, highlighting how each of us can make a difference in the world.

To learn more about the group join the Fairtrade Lindfield Facebook page.

READ MORE: Haywards Heath cat fostering service for domestic abuse victims receives funding boost

Haywards Heath man charged with GBH appears in court