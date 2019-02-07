Fallen cables cut off power to Mid Sussex homes

A road has been blocked and scores of homes left without electricity due to fallen power cables this afternoon (February 7).

Engineers from UK Power Networks are currently fixing broken cables along the B2112 between Ditchling and Ditchling Common.

The cables have blocked the road in both directions between the junctions of the B2116 Lewes Road and B2113 Folders Lane.

More than 60 properties in the area have been left without electricity this afternoon. The power provider said it expected repairs to be completed by 2pm.