Two Mid Sussex roads have been blocked by fallen trees this afternoon (February 8).

Police are currently dealing with an uprooted tree along Hammingden Lane in Ardingly.

The road has been blocked in both directions between the junctions of Top Road and Burstowhill Lane.

A tree has also come down along the B2112 between Haywards Heath and Wivelsfield.

Delays are being reported in both directions between the junctions of Hurstwood Lane and Green Road.