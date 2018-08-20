Families brave the elements to attend Bentswood Fun Day in Haywards Heath

The wet and windy weather did not dampen anyone’s spirit at the annual Bentswood Fun Day in Haywards Heath last Thursday.

Many families braved the elements to soak up all the fun at Barn Cottage Green.

Little ones enjoying the fun at Bentswood Fun Day in Haywards Heath last Thursday

A mini Wild West coach and horses, a pocket science funfair and an inflatable obstacle course, were some of the popular attractions at this year’s event.

Stephen Hillier, chairman, told the Middy: “What a day! We’re so very grateful for the immense work put in by our small team over the past few months who strived to make this the best, and longest, Fun Day ever.

“In relation to the weather it was really heartening that so many residents came out in the rain anyway and a special thanks should go to the group of young people who cheerfully worked all day to help set up and run stalls.

“Finally, our thanks to everyone who helped, especially Barbara Lank and Joyce Sharma for their unstinting work getting support from local businesses, the quite amazing Nicky Dodds and Clarion Futures, Haywards Heath Town Council, Leaders, Mid Sussex District Council, The Orchards, Ecotecture and the Rotary – who so generously financially supported us and to the many, many local businesses who donated to our very successful raffle.”

Town mayor councillor James Knight officially opened the event at 12.30pm.

The event continued into the evening and the sun eventually making an appearance.

The green was ‘alive’ thanks to Irish band Straw Dogs and everyone showed off their best dance moves, a spokesman said.

They added: “After all the hot weather, the organisers certainly weren’t going to let a little rain dampen the enjoyment of our traditional annual Fun Day last week as the geam gathered on Barn Cottage Green to put up huge marquees and tents.

“All afternoon, residents, families and friends joined in the fun – from the mini wild west coach and horses, to the marvellously peaceful sensory activities. And from the pocket science funfair and cuddling snakes to playing Splat the Rat, Coconut Shy and inflatable obstacle course.

“We are also so grateful to Burgess Hill Radio who gave us hot summer music all day.”

