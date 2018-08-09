Families invited to Bentswood Fun Day in Haywards Heath

Families looking for something fun to do during the summer holidays are invited to the Bentswood Fun Day in Haywards Heath.

The annual event held at Barn Cottage Green kicks off at 12.30pm next Thursday (August 16).

A spokesman said: “You don’t have to be a resident of Bentswood to come and enjoy our great Bentswood Fun Day.

“Wherever you live, bring your children, your relations and your friends and just see what entertainment we have for you.

“And, if you’re working, then there’s even better news; from 5pm to 7pm, there’ll be live music from local singers and bands and the barbeque continues throughout, to make sure that all the families and age groups get to enjoy the best of Bentswood.

“There’ll be an inflatable obstacle course and football, a tombola, or take a ride in a real Western-style coach drawn by ponies.

“And, as last year, we’ve also a quiet area filled with sensory activities for children with special needs wanting a more restful enjoyment.

“Burgess Hill Radio will be on hand through the day and, come 5pm, the tempo will be rising as the barbeque begins – not to mention some great live music.”

Chairman Stephen Hillier added: “BCP’s aim is to support and bring the Bentswood community together, but our Fun Day is open to all who just want lots of fun, so come along and join the party!

“But it would never happen without the amazing hard work of our team and the support given by so many.

“Our thanks to everyone who helped and to Clarion Futures, HHTC, Leaders, MSDC, Orchards, Ecotecture and Rotary – who so generously support us. I’m looking forward to seeing you all there!”

