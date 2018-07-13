Family fun day at Burgess Hill nursery

Kiddi Caru’s Burgess Hill day nursery is playing host to a day of fun on Saturday, July 21, in aid of Home-Start UK.

There will be a bouncy castle, face painting, hook a duck and a lucky dip for families to enjoy.

The nursery is also holding a graduation for its preschool children on the day and there will be refreshments including hot dogs and cakes.

Gemma Hicks, nursery manager, said: “We are looking forward to a fantastic fun day, and hope that lots of local families can join us to enjoy a day of fun and games in aid of Home-Start UK.”

The event is free but donations to Home-Start UK are welcomed.

The charity helps parents across the UK to build better lives for their children.

The fun day starts at 10am and finishes at 1pm.

For more information about Kiddi Caru, visit www.kiddicaru.com.

