Family of missing Lindfield teen make emotional appeal for him to come home after being spotted in Brighton

Parents of missing Lindfield teenager Mathew Turner have made an emotional appeal for him to come home.

Sussex Police are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to make contact with them immediately.

Matthew Turner. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-190817-100804001

Matthew’s family said: “We just want to know he is safe. We are all waiting here for you to come home Matthew.

“We love you so much. You haven’t done anything wrong, we just want you back with us.

“Matthew if you’re reading this, please make contact with either us, the police or a responsible adult such as a security guard.

“We have been out looking for you and are extremely worried about you. Me, your mum and sister just want you home safe.

Matthew Turner. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-190817-220043001

“We love you very much.”

Police said Matthew, 15, went missing from his home in Lindfield, Mid Sussex, around 6.45pm yesterday (Friday, August 16).

He then managed to get a lift into Brighton and was dropped off near the Old Steine area of Brighton around 10.30pm on the same day.

New CCTV of the teenager shows him entering the Sainsbury’s at the bottom of St James’s Street, Brighton. When he leaves the store he heads in the direction of the seafront.

He is white 5ft 6ins tall, of stocky build, with blond hair and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and red and black Nike trainers. He may have also been carrying a black Puffa jacket.

Police said Matthew is dependent on medication and it is not believed he has taken any with him.

Police added he can become agitated when approached by people he does not know. If anyone sees him dial 999 immediately.

Read more:

Missing Lindfield teen could have travelled to Brighton.