Family ‘overwhelmed’ by support following A24 tragedy

The daughter of a Horsham woman who died in a crash on the A24 has heaped praise on the public after raising thousands of pounds to give her the send-off she deserved.

Rebecca Nevins died after her Ford Fiesta was in a collision with a stolen black Mercedes AMG estate on November 10.

Due to the shock of her sudden death the family set up a gofundme page to help pay for her funeral.

People responded and pledged more than £3,000.

Her daughter Philippa Davies said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has donated to enable us to do this. It would have been a few bread rolls and nothing less than a meeting in the pub which wouldn’t have been the same. We are just absolutely overwhelmed.”

The money will go towards a Beatles tribute act and a Mr Whippy ice cream van, two of Rebecca’s favourite things.

Her funeral will be held at 3.45pm on Friday December 15 at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium in Crawley.

All friends and family are welcome and are asked to wear colourful clothes.