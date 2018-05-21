Family’s tribute to Cuckfield cyclist who tragically died in collision

The family of a Cuckfield cyclist who tragically died in a collision near Fletching have paid tribute to him.

Cian Burke, 52, of London Road, Cuckfield, sustained fatal injuries following the incident involving a tractor, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The collision happened in Daleham Lane, Splayne’s Green, about 6.30pm on Saturday.

Despite the best efforts of witnesses and paramedics, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His family said in a statement: “It is with enormous sadness that we have to announce the tragic death of Cian Burke.

“Cian died in a road accident on Saturday evening while out cycling with his son Tom and a friend.

“He leaves his wife Jane and his three children, Alice, Anna and Tom.

“Born in Maldon in Essex in 1965, Cian was a graduate of Cardiff University.

“He had a distinguished career at HSBC starting in 1995, where he could indulge his love of world travel, including a posting in Sydney, becoming head of securities services in London in 2014.

“Among his many interests and hobbies, he was a keen golfer and cyclist. He was passionate about cooking, rugby, music and his own special brand of singing.

“Most of all he loved his family, his friends and his work colleagues. He will be hugely missed by all.

“We would ask that people respect our privacy in this most difficult time and particularly to refrain from posting comments on social media.

“We would also like to thank our many friends and family that have already offered their love and support.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to report it online or phone 101, quoting Operation Harbury.