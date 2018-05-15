Famous organist to play at St Wilfrid’s

St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath welcomed a special visitor on Sunday.

In her sermon she spoke about the importance of the welcome that churches give to everyone who comes to visit and worship in them. The church choir, led by its director of music and organist Nic Robinson, sang an anthem by JS Bach. The Archdeacon was referring to the recital being given at St Wilfrid’s Church at 7.30pm on Thursday, June 21, when the world famous organist, Wayne Marshall, plays the church’s 1998 Kenneth Tickell pipe organ, to mark its 20th anniversary. He played the instrument soon after its installation and again, in 2008, for its 10th anniversary.

Afterwards Archdeacon Fiona had coffee with the Reverend Ray Smith, in the Centenary Hall. She said: “I loved hearing your wonderful choir, and I’m so pleased to hear that Wayne Marshall will be giving an organ recital next month”.

Tickets at £15 and £20 can be obtained by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk