Fast chargers for electric cars now available in Mid Sussex

New fast chargers for electric cars are now available in car parks in Mid Sussex.

Mid Sussex District Council has upgraded the charging points, which are able to deliver a full charge in three to four hours, to support environmentally friendly travel.

A spokesman said: “Electric car technology is improving at a rapid rate and the latest models from Nissan, Hyundai, Tesla and others can travel for upwards of 160 miles on a 30 minute charge.

“You can find our new fast charging points in our car parks at Cyprus Road in Burgess Hill, Chequer Mead in East Grinstead and Hazelgrove in Haywards Heath.

“There is no charge for the electricity you use.”

If people would like to make use of the charging points then sign up for the Charge Your Car scheme by calling 01912 650500 or visit www.chargeyourcar.org.uk.