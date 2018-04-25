Father tackles brand new heights for charity jump

A fundraising father will be braving the heights of the O2 in Greenwich to do a 160ft bungee jump to raise money for a very special cause.

Tom Fairbrother, 36, from Burgess Hill is taking on the challenge to raise funds for The Evelina Children’s Heart Organisation (ECHO) - which is a charity very close Tom’s heart.

Tom and his wife, Rebecca’s son Lewis was born in 2014 with an undiagnosed heart defect and had to undergo unexpected complex heart surgery at just five months old. Without the surgery and the support from the Evelina Children’s Heart Organisation he wouldn’t be the happy and outgoing child he is today.

Tom, technical director at Haywards Heath’s PDP Services, said: “ECHO supports families in so many ways; whether you are expecting a baby with a heart defect, you have a child who has got to undergo major heart surgery, you are a teenager who has had heart surgery as a child or whether you are a family who has lost a child – they are there for you every step of the way.”

The money raised by Tom’s bungee jump will go towards the different channels ECHO uses to help support the children and families, including a Cardiac Family Support Service, items of necessary equipment needed for the hospital or home that cannot be funded by the NHS, parent-to-parent support, online forum, antenatal classes, music therapist, comfort packs, emergency accommodation, bereavement support and events.

If you would like to sponsor Tom and help him to raise £1,000 for ECHO visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving. com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=ThomasFairbrother& pageUrl=1. For more information on ECHO visit www.echo-uk.org.