Fears over missing schoolgirls

Police are concerned for two schoolgirls who have gone missing from their homes.

Maisie Farley, 14, was last seen at home in Chichester at about 8am on Monday March 5 and Tegan Budd, 15, was last seen the same day getting a train to Chichester from her home in Crawley.

Police say Maisie was wearing a short black puffa style jacket, blue jeans and grey ankle boots. Tegan was wearing a grey zip up hoodie, white trainers and white jeans.

Maisie is described as white, about 5’5” tall, of slim build, with long light brown hair and Tegan is described as white, 5’ 5” tall with shoulder length brown hair.

Police say it is believed the girls are travelling around on the train between Chichester and London.

Anyone with any knowledge of their whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1249 of 05/03.