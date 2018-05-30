Feature: Middy takes a tour around Woodlands Meed

The Middy was delighted to go on a tour around Woodlands Meed, a special school and college, which we are lucky to have right on our doorstep.

The school and college site in Chanctonbury Road, Burgess Hill, offers ‘second to none’ facilities.

A pupil at the school playing tennis. Picture: Steve Robards

It is currently home to 261 pupils and young people, aged two to 19, who have a wide range of special needs.

While on the tour, the Middy spoke to fundraiser Anna Hull, who said it was the staff and pupils who made it ‘special’.

“It is the staff and children that make it special here,” she said.

“And it is all of the staff – from the cook that was putting on a royal wedding lunch a couple of weeks ago to the headteacher.

“They always go above and beyond and the children are really looked after.”

Anna has worked as a fundraiser at the school and college for two years. Her son, Freddie, aged nine, is a pupil at the school.

Her role is to look for grants and to establish links with donors for larger scale projects like the school’s sensory therapy room, kindly donated in 2017 by the William de Warenne Lodge.

While on a tour around the school site she told the Middy it was not just the money that was important, which funds vital equipment and resources, but ‘being part of the community’.

A teacher helping a pupil at the school. Picture: Steve Robards

“We are really well supported by the community,” she said.

“And it is important for the community to know us. The Burgess Hill Lions help us with this – they are a huge connection.”

The Lions have been helping the school and college since it first opened in September 2012.

John Carter, president for Burgess Hill District Lions Club, said it was a ‘pleasure’ to see when the club has been able to help.

“It is part of our motto to help Woodlands Meed – which is we serve,” he added.

Woodlands Meed was formed from the merger of Court Meadow School in Cuckfield and Newick House School in the town.

Together, the two sites form a generic special school for children and young people with Statements of Special Educational Needs or Education and Health Care Plans.

Pupils aged two to 14 attend the school and those aged 14 to 19 attend the college site. Most of its pupils come from the Mid Sussex area.

One of Woodlands Meeds’ biggest fundraising events it puts on is its Family Fireworks Evening, which takes place on Saturday, October 13.

The event, which has proved very popular with families, is now in its fourth year.

It is organised by The Friends of Woodlands Meed – the school and college’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA), a registered charity which organises events and fundraises to support the work of the school and college.

While on the tour, the Middy also spoke to headteacher Adam Rowland.

He said his position was an ‘amazing opportunity’ and that the staff and pupils had ‘incredible energy’ and ‘enthusiasm’.

He added: “It has been great fun and it has been a privilege to support the staff over my time so far here. And the facilities we have here are second to none.”

If people or businesses would like to sponsor Woodlands Meeds’ Family Fireworks Evening or any other upcoming events they can email Anna at friendsofwoodlandsmeed@gmail.com

