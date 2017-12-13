Festival of Angels in Ardingly

The Koorana Centre in Ardingly is putting on a programme of activities as part of its first Festival of Angels this month.

Visitors will be able to enjoy free entry to a colourful exhibition of arts and crafts.

The festival is open from 12 noon until 4pm from December 27-30.

Director Gabrielle Anya Rafello said: “It’s an event for all ages. We are hosting creative art and poetry workshops plus meditation experiences for both adults and children.

“Our crystal shop will be open and our team will be offering readings, Angelic Reiki healing and reflexology treatments using crystals.

“I hope that each guest will enjoy some wonderfully unique experiences that will engage and uplift them and begin 2018 with feelings of hope and optimism.”

Programmes can be collected from the centre or email info@thekooranacentre.com.

Tickets are available via here.